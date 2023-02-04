SAN DIEGO — Two Southern California teenagers have been arrested in connection with the killings of two young men last month during a meeting involving the illegal sale of vape products, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested, Wednesday, at his home in Oceanside, a day after a 17-year-old was arrested in Riverside, sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen said in a statement. Both suspects were booked into a juvenile detention facility for investigation of two counts of murder. Their names were not released.

