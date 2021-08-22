BURBANK — Two teenagers were facing murder charges for a street-racing crash that killed three people and critically injured a fourth, authorities said Thursday.
Hamlet Aghajanyan, 19, of Burbank and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody Thursday, police said.
Aghajanyan has been charged by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office with three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving, Burbank police said in a statement. He remained jailed on a $6 million bond.
The other youth, whose name wasn’t released, was at a juvenile detention facility and prosecutors will determine whether to charge him with murder and reckless driving, police said.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the two had legal representation.
Authorities contend that Aghajanyan was driving a Kia and racing the other boy’s Mercedes-Benz on Aug. 3 in Burbank when the Kia broad-sided a Volkswagen that was trying to make a turn.
The impact tore the Volkswagen in half and flung three people from the car. Killed at the scene were Jaiden Johnson, 20, of Burbank; Natalee Moghaddam, 19, of Calabasas and Cerain Baker, 21, the son of actor and comedian Tony Baker.
