LANCASTER — Two teens were killed in a collision, Wednesday, when they reportedly ran a red light at Avenue H and 30th Street West, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
The collision occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m., when the two teenagers were driving in a Toyota Camry east on Avenue H.
At 30th Street West, the Camry failed to stop for a red light, colliding in the intersection with a Chevrolet Silverado that was southbound on 30th Street West, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators reported.
Jeffery Austin, 18, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics, officials reported. The second person in the Camry, identified at Emily Bailey, 16, also of Lancaster, was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation by Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators.
It is unknown if speed was a factor. The driver of the Silverado was determined by investigators to not have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, but it is unknown if the driver of the Camry was under the influence, investigators reported.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Traffic Investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station by calling 661-948-8466.
