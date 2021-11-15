TEHRAN, Iran — At least one person died after two strong earthquakes struck the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, state TV reported, Sunday.
State TV quoted Azizollah Konari, the Bandar Abbas governor, as saying a 22-year-old man died when an electric pole fell on his head as a result of the earthquake.
Iran’s Seismological Center said that the quakes struck Qeshm island in the Strait of Hormuz in midafternoon, about 640 miles south of the Iranian capital of Tehran. It said the magnitudes were 6.4 and 6.3.
