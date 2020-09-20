PALMDALE — Two men were stabbed to death Saturday on the city’s east side.
The attack occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the 37300 block of Siderno Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and there was no other immediate information.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the assault to call them at 323-890-5500.
