PALMDALE — Two people were fatally stabbed, Thursday, at the Kohl’s store in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Deputies responded to the store in the 39800 block of 10th Street West shortly before noon, where a man and a woman had been stabbed.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he also was pronounced dead, sheriff’s officials reported.
The identities of the two were not available, Thursday afternoon.
Deputies cordoned off the parking lot for hours during the investigation, warning the public, via social media, to stay away from the area.
No further information was available, Thursday afternoon.
The stabbing is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to do so anonymously, can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
