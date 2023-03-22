PALMDALE — A man was shot and killed Monday evening in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau officials said.
Deputies were called at approximately 4 p.m., to the report of a shooting near Fifth Street East and Avenue Q-7, where they found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle in the middle of the street, Lt. Daniel Vizcarra said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
A second victim was uninjured in the shooting and had initially fled the scene but returned, Vizcarra said.
Homicide detectives have no information on possible suspects, he said.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously, may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.