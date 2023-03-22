PALMDALE — A man was shot and killed Monday evening in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau officials said.

Deputies were called at approximately 4 p.m., to the report of a shooting near Fifth Street East and Avenue Q-7, where they found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle in the middle of the street, Lt. Daniel Vizcarra said.

