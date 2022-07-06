LANCASTER — Two people were wounded in separate shooting incidents over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
A woman was injured when she was shot in the arm while standing outside her home, in the 500 block of East Jackman Street, in Lancaster.
The shooting took place at about 10 p.m., on Sunday, Sgt. A. Zeko of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station reported.
The woman sustained a single gunshot wound and her vital signs were stable when paramedics took her to a hospital for treatment, he said.
There was no information regarding the motive or suspect.
A second shooting took place outside a bar, at about 1:20 a.m., on Monday, according to Zeko.
The incident took place outside of the Big Shotz Bar and Grill, in the 200 block of West Pillsbury Street, in the area of Avenue J and Division Street.
A man got into an argument with another man, who went to his car and came back with a firearm, Zeko said. The man fired several rounds at the other man, striking him in one leg.
The suspected shooter fled the scene.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
According to a news videographer at the scene, the suspected shooter was described as a man with dreadlocks and was accompanied by another man holding a cell phone. Both reportedly fled the scene following the shooting.
The Lancaster shootings follow a separate pair of shootings, earlier in the holiday weekend, which injured three people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.