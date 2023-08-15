LANCASTER — Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives continued to investigate an eastside shooting that left two men dead, a third wounded and a suspect in custody.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call at the 3300 block of Knott Court regarding a gunshot victim. The incident occurred about 8:18 p.m. Friday.
When deputies arrived, they located three Hispanic males, 40 to 50 years old, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the upper torso, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The third victim was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition.
The deceased victims were identified as 47-year-old Antonio Reyes and 42-year-old Yuri Mena Guzman, both of Lancaster, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office said.
Deputies arrested a man in connection with the shootings. There are no outstanding suspects.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or information can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.