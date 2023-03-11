PALMDALE — The Planning Commission gave the green light for two side-by-side drive-thru restaurants on Rancho Vista Boulevard at Town Center Drive, amid concerns of the traffic impacts.
The Commission considered the request to modify the five-acre parcel on which the Palm Vista Senior Living facility operates. The request, approved by the Commission, included subdividing the remaining acreage to the northwest into two separate parcels, each with a planned drive-thru restaurant.
The Commission also approved the site plans for the restaurants on each of these parcels. They did not reveal which restaurants will go into those spots.
All three developments on the site — the senior living facility and both restaurants — will share the existing driveway off Rancho Vista Boulevard as the sole entry in the site, Assistant Planner Sam Dominguez said.
Commission Chair Stacia Nemeth questioned whether the adjacent drive-thrus would cause traffic tie-ups, something the Commission has discussed.
To avoid traffic blockage, the developer was required to do a queuing study, looking at traffic counts at similar existing drive-thru restaurants, Palmdale Traffic Engineer Jay Nelson said. As a result, the westernmost restaurant was required to install double drive-though lanes to accommodate predicted traffic, as well as sufficient parking.
“We’ve done things on the site to address that,” Nelson said. “Based on the study and our review of the plans, we feel it will be adequate.”
Commissioner Dean Henderson seconded Nemeth’s concerns about traffic tie-ups.
While he felt the design of the western-most parcel was good, he had concerns about the adequacy of the parcel closest to Palm Vista. That restaurant plan had a smaller drive-thru queue.
“What if 50 cars show up; where do they go?” Henderson said. “It looks like they’re going to back up onto Rancho Vista Boulevard, maybe.”
That restaurant’s drive-thru will be for picking up mobile orders only and will not include a menu board, a representative for the project developer said. This is a new development since the plan was submitted.
One resident who lives nearby also voiced concerns regarding traffic and congestion, with two other drive-thrus already operating across Rancho Vista Boulevard.
However, the proposed development meets the Specific Plan for the area, as well as the General Plan and zoning regulations, Nemeth said.
