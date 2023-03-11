Drive-thrus map

The Palmdale Planning Commission approved a plan for two neighboring drive-through restaurants on Rancho Vista Boulevard at Town Center Drive.

 Map courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The Planning Commission gave the green light for two side-by-side drive-thru restaurants on Rancho Vista Boulevard at Town Center Drive, amid concerns of the traffic impacts.

The Commission considered the request to modify the five-acre parcel on which the Palm Vista Senior Living facility operates. The request, approved by the Commission, included subdividing the remaining acreage to the northwest into two separate parcels, each with a planned drive-thru restaurant.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.