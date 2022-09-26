LANCASTER — A shooting at a weekend baby shower left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff’s officials said.
Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m., Saturday, in the 45200 block of 10th Street West near a rented facility where the celebration was being held, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators said two men got into a fight and one of them pulled out a gun. The suspect opened fire but missed the man he intended to shoot, sheriff’s officials said.
The two victims who were struck by gunfire were hospitalized in stable condition, KABC-TV reported, Sunday. No other information about them was immediately released.
The shooter fled the scene and remained at large, Sunday. No suspect description was available.
