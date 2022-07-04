PALMDALE — Two people were injured, early Sunday, in a crash at 50th Street East and East Avenue P.
The crash was reported about 1:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
One of the injured was found lying in the roadway and one vehicle went 40 feet off the road, the CHP said.
A news videographer who spoke with investigators at the scene said the injured are a male rear seat passenger of a Hyundai Santa Fe who was found in the street and a female passenger of a Dodge Charger that went off the road.
A man and a woman in the Santa Fe were not hurt, he said. A man and an infant in the Charger were also not hurt.
Officers told the videographer the Hyundai Santa Fe was eastbound on Avenue P and made a right turn to go southbound on 50th Street East when the charcoal Dodge Charger ran a posted stop sign and hit the Santa Fe.
