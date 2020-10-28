Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced, on Oct. 21, the homicide conviction of two people in connection with the death of an infant.
Matthew Norwood and Brittany Collins were convicted for the 2018 murder of their two-month-old son.
Norwood was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder and assault on a child resulting in death. He faces 25 years to life in the California Department of Corrections.
Collins was also convicted of second-degree murder and faces 15 years to life in prison.
Medical personnel responded to Willow Springs Mobile Home Park in Tehachapi, on Oct. 17, 2018, in regard to a two-month-old infant who was in severe medical distress, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
The infant was transported by ambulance to the Kern Medical Center and later to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.
Physicians found the child had suffered a displaced, fractured skull and leg. In addition, the infant was suffering from a fracture to the wrist, retinal hemorrhaging and fractured ribs. Seven days later, he succumbed to his injuries.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office began a homicide investigation and determined Norwood, the father of the infant, was the perpetrator of the injuries. As a result, he was arrested and charged with murder.
During Collins’s interview, she told detective that she saw Norwood squeeze, choke and shake their infant in the weeks leading up to the fatal injury.
She was also charged with murder, based upon the fact that she failed to stop her boyfriend’s abuse of the infant.
“The death of a child is one of the most terrible things that a family or community can experience,” Zimmer said. “It is made all the worse when the death comes at the hands of the child’s own parents. Criminals like Matthew Norwood and Brittney Collins will always face justice in Kern County.”
Collins and Norwood are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18.
