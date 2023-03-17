MOJAVE — A Hemet man was arrested for carjacking two people at gunpoint in the Mojave area on March 6, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies from the Mojave substation responded to a carjacking report at 11:10 p.m. in the area of Silver Queen Road and Division Street, in which a man had pointed a gun at the two occupants of a vehicle. One person escaped, while the other was forced to drive at gunpoint, sheriff’s officials reported.

