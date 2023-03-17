MOJAVE — A Hemet man was arrested for carjacking two people at gunpoint in the Mojave area on March 6, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies from the Mojave substation responded to a carjacking report at 11:10 p.m. in the area of Silver Queen Road and Division Street, in which a man had pointed a gun at the two occupants of a vehicle. One person escaped, while the other was forced to drive at gunpoint, sheriff’s officials reported.
Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The gunman and the driver were still inside.
Deputies arrested the alleged gunman, Jarad Marzette, 26.
As a result of the stop, deputies found 15 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. They also located a loaded “ghost gun” — one without serial numbers that may be assembled at home — that Marzette allegedly threw out the window of the vehicle before the traffic stop, according to sheriff’s officials.
He was booked on several felony charges, including carjacking, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and various drug possession charges, sheriff’s officials reported.
