LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station traffic investigators are investigating two fatal pedestrian incidents that occurred on Wednesday.
The first one happened at 8:12 p.m. on 50th Street West south of Avenue J-8.
An adult female driving a Toyota Rav4 north on 50th Street West hit female adult pedestrian who was also in the northbound lane. According to a news release, the pedestrian was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk.
Paramedics responded to the call, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision is under investigation, but speed and alcohol/drugs do not appear to be a factor.
The second incident occurred at 11:54 p.m. at 10th Street West near Norberry Street.
A man driving a Cadillac SUV north on 10th Street West hit a female adult pedestrian who was also in the northbound lane. She was transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
The cause of this collision is under investigation, but speed and alcohol/drugs do not appear to be a factor.
Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to call the Lancaster Station traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.
