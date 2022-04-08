Two pedestrians were killed, earlier this week, while walking on or near Pearblossom Highway/State Route 138, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
The first fatality occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m., on Saturday. Dakota Furtado, 27, of Pearblossom, was walking on the right shoulder of 165th Street East, south of State Route 138, in Llano, when he walked into the roadway for reasons that are not known, CHP officials reported.
A 2017 Ford F-350, driven by Robert Snow, 52, of Orem, Utah, was southbound on 165th Street East when the man walked into the path of the truck and was struck. He died of his injuries, CHP officials reported. The driver was not injured.
The involvement of alcohol or drugs on the part of the pedestrian is under investigation. Alcohol or drugs were not involved on the part of the driver, who remained on the scene and cooperated in the investigation, according to officials.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CHP Officer T. Lee, ID 21814, at the Antelope Valley Area CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
The second pedestrian was killed shortly after 8:30 p.m., on Monday, on Pearblossom Highway.
A 33-year-old Pearblossom man was walking on the north shoulder of Pearblossom Highway, west of 130th Street East. Similar to the incident of two days earlier, the man stepped into the roadway for unknown reasons, CHP officials reported.
A 2003 Nissan, driven by Dominic Gully, 25, of Palmdale, was westbound on Pearblossom Highway when the man stepped in front of the car and was struck.
The pedestrian died of his injuries, and Gully sustained minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital, according to CHP officials.
The name of the Pearblossom man is being withheld until his family is notified.
Alcohol or drug involvement in this incident is under investigation, the CHP reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CHP Officer J. Helble at the Antelope Valley Area CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
These deaths are the ninth and 10th traffic fatalities on roads patrolled by the Antelope Valley Area CHP Office, officials reported.
