SACRAMENTO — Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, had two bills — Senate Bill 947 and Senate Bill 1353 — pass out of two Senate committees, last week, and move on to the next step.
Senate Bill 947 passed unanimously out of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. The bill provides heightened whistleblower protections to private sector employees who are working on California state contracts and has earned the National Whistleblower Center’s full support.
“I firmly believe that comprehensive protections for whistleblowers are a hallmark of a free, fair and transparent society,” Wilk said in a statement. “I am glad that the Senate Judiciary Committee agreed and had enough confidence in my legislation to expand its scope to include all state contracts over $5 million.”
The bill, as originally written, would have extended the same whistleblower protections afforded to state employees to private-sector employees employed by companies holding no-bid contracts over $25 million.
SB 947 will be heard next by the Senate Appropriations Committee.
On Friday, Wilk announced that his legislation — to add clarity and accountability to California’s efforts to address homelessness — has earned bipartisan support and recently passed 4-0 out of the Senate Committee on Human Services.
“I am pleased to see this measure receive bipartisan support. There seems to be a growing consensus that throwing billions of dollars at California’s homelessness crisis is not the solution,” he said. “The Newsom administrations’ efforts have lacked accountability and transparency, which is one of the reasons the problem continues to grow. My bill will bring more accountability to our efforts and help state agencies direct funding to programs that actually work.”
Senate Bill 1353 would require local governments to report information on homeless populations and all expenditures on homelessness programs from local, state and federal funding sources, by Jan. 1, 2025.
It would require population information to be provided on age, gender, use of services, shelter status, foster youth status, veteran status, criminal justice history, how they came to being homeless, where they resided prior to being homeless and length of time of being homeless, among others.
The California Interagency Council will collect the above information, conduct a data-driven assessment, report to the Legislature and post it to an online dashboard, according to Wilk’s office.
This bill was inspired by the findings and recommendations of two state auditor reports from last year.
• State audit report 2020-611 found that the state “does not report outcome measures that describe whether its actions were effective in reducing the number of individuals who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.”
• State audit report 2020-112 recommends that the Legislature require the state to “collect and track funding data on all federal and state-funded homelessness programs, including the amount of funding available and expended each year, the types of activities funded, and types of entities that received the funds.”
SB 1353 is the first bill in the Senate and Assembly Republicans combined homelessness solutions in a package titled ACT on Homelessness. (A) stands for Accountability, (C) for Compassion, and (T) for Treatment. The bill will next be referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee for a hearing next month, which will consider its fiscal impact on the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.