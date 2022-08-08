PALMDALE — Two motorists were killed, Sunday morning, in a two-vehicle, head-on crash, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. in the area of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane, according to a watch commander at sheriff’s Palmdale station.
Paramedics dispatched to the scene reported two fatalities at the location, according to a county fire department dispatcher.
There were no transports to a hospital and no other information was released.
The crash involved two trucks, according to sources at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.