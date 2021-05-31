The Lake Los Angeles and Littlerock libraries will reopen for in-person service beginning June 7, LA County Library officials announced Friday.
LA County Library will also reopen 21 libraries and three bookmobiles, including the Antelope Valley Bookmobile, on that date as Los Angeles County continues to operate in the yellow tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The scheduled re-opening will raise the total number of reopened brick and mortar libraries to 81 across LA County.
With the upcoming June 7 re-opening for the Lake Los Angeles and Littlerock libraries, all of the Antelope Valley’s branches of the LA County Library will be reopened for in-person service. The Acton-Agua Dulce Library reopened for in-person service on May 10. The Lancaster and Quartz Hill libraries reopened for in-person service on April 19. The Palmdale City Library is also open for in-person service.
LA County Library will safely reopen its libraries at 75% capacity, while also maintaining six-feet of physical distance for customers. In preparation for re-opening additional doors to the public, LA County Library is continuing to work diligently to ensure safety protocols are met and appropriate preventative measures are in place, library officials said.
The additional libraries that are scheduled to reopen are part of a phased re-opening plan that prioritizes library openings based on geographic location, building availability, and the ability to accommodate physical distance guidelines and Public Health protocols. The Library has placed an emphasis on equity with special consideration for re-opening libraries in underserved areas where residents prioritize in-person services.
The Antelope Valley Bookmobile will reopen for limited services at select stops beginning June 7.
Additional libraries across the county will be added to the Library’s re-opening plan. To view the current list of reopened libraries, visit the Library Re-opening web page. Outdoor programming for a limited number of participants launched at select libraries earlier this month and will be held throughout summer. County residents are encouraged to visit LACountyLibrary.org for details regarding library hours, services, additional openings, bookmobile service routes, safety protocols and upcoming events and programs.
Sidewalk Service and Bookdrops will remain available at participating libraries. LA County Library continues to offer enhanced digital offerings at LACountyLibrary.org, including a temporary digital library card to access eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies and online classes. Library program videos are also available on LA County Library’s YouTube channel.
