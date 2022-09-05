LANCASTER — Two men were hospitalized, Sunday, for treatment of wounds suffered in a shooting at a quinceanera they were attending.
The shooting was reported, at 12:45 a.m., in the 6500 block of East Avenue K, according to Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
“The suspect got into an argument with a partygoer, left and returned with a handgun, then shot the person he was arguing with and another person who tried to intervene,” Prottung said.
The suspect fled in a gray car, he said.
He was described as a Black man in his 20s with dreadlocks.
A quinceanera is the celebration of a 15-year-old girl’s symbolic entrance into womanhood.
