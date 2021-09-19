LANCASTER — A man stabbed two men early Saturday morning outside what authorities called an establishment on Lancaster Boulevard, leaving one in critical condition and the other in stable condition at a local hospital.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 700 block of Lancaster Boulevard, at 12:59 a.m. Saturday, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, person stabbed call for service, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
When deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old male Black victim down in the street suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition. A 28-year-old male black victim was transported by a friend and arrived at the same hospital suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was treated and listed in stable condition.
The victims, who are friends, were leaving the establishment on Lancaster Boulevard when words were exchanged with another Black male adult, the suspect, who was standing on the sidewalk outside the location. A fight ensued before the suspect produced a knife and stabbed both men.
The suspect was last seen running away east on Lancaster Boulevard and out of sight. The knife, along with the suspect, remains outstanding.
Officials said the attack does not appear to be gang-related. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available.
Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org
