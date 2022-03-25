PALMDALE — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station are asking for help in identifying two men.
A man was listening to music at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, when Suspect 1 punched him in the face, causing him to lose consciousness. Suspect 1 also strangled the man after they exited the business. The suspect is described as a thin Hispanic man with a long ponytail and glasses.
A second man, who is a person of interest at this point, may have threatened the victim with a knife.
Anyone with information regarding the incident, the suspect or the person of interest is asked to call Det. LaGabed at 661-272-2469.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, using the P3 Tips app or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
