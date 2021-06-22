LANCASTER — Deputies with the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to a call regarding a shooting at 10:10 a.m. Monday morning in the 100 block of East Avenue I, at a tire and muffler shop.
When they arrived, they found two male Hispanics in their 30s, suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper torsos. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital, where he died later in the afternoon.
A person of interest was detained at the scene and will be questioned by homicide detectives, Lt. Brandon Dean of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau said. He said it’s unclear what the relationship between the decedents was at this point.
Homicide detectives took over the investigation. There was no additional information regarding the victims or the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
