KERN COUNTY — Two men died in separate traffic collisions, a little over an hour apart.
The first incident occurred at 10:30 p.m., Jan. 15.
David Wayne Metz Jr., 27, of Bakersfield, was traveling westbound on State Route 58, 2.2 miles east of Broome Road in Tehachapi. He lost control of the vehicle he was driving and collided with the mountainside at that location.
He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:30 p.m. His family has been notified. It’s unclear whether he had any passengers with him.
The second incident occurred at 11:10 p.m., Jan. 15.
Edward J. Casciegna, 50, of Bakersfield, was traveling eastbound on State Road 58, west of Claymine Road in North Edwards, when his vehicle collided with a semi-truck. As a result, the vehicle rolled over and Casciegna suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. He was pronounced dead at 11:44 p.m. His family has been notified. It’s also not clear whether there were any passengers in the vehicle.
Both collisions were investigated by the California Highway Patrol.
