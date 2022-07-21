ROSAMOND — Two Rosamond men were arrested on suspicion of attempting to break into a cargo container, on Tuesday, on the western side of the Valley between Rosamond and Mojave, Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials reported.
Kern County Sheriff’s deputies, on patrol near 80th Street West and Backus Road, at about 8:30 p.m., noticed a suspicious vehicle and two people standing near a metal cargo container at a construction site.
As a deputy approached the people, one fled behind the container and discarded burglary tools, as well as a loaded firearm, officials reported.
The lock on the cargo container had been cut, but it had not been opened when deputies arrived, officials reported.
William Franco, 39, and Ryan Grinstead, 29, both of Rosamond, were arrested on several charges, including burglary, conspiracy and possession of a stolen firearm, Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported.
