LANCASTER — Two Lancaster brothers were arrested, Monday, in connection with an October shooting in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Issac Clark, 23, was arrested for attempted murder, following an investigation into the Oct. 31 shooting, outside a restaurant in the 23400 block of Town Center Drive.
During the search of his Lancaster residence, officials recovered a firearm belonging to his twin brother, Isaiah Clark. Isaiah Clark, who is on active probation, was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm by a convicted felon.
Isaac Clark is being held on $2.065 million bail, while Isaiah Clark is being held without bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Search system.
Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station deputies responded, at about 1 a.m., Oct. 31, to a report of shots fired at the Town Center Drive restaurant. Once there, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
During their investigation, deputies learned that a fight had taken place inside the restaurant in which a man then brandished a gun and fired several rounds at the victim, striking him in the upper torso. The suspect then fled before deputies arrived, sheriff’s officials reported.
Detectives were able to identify Isaac Clark as the suspect during follow-up investigation and detectives, members of the Crime Impact Team and the Probation Department executed a search warrant on Clark’s home, on Monday.
