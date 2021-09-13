PALMDALE — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle traffic collision early Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies reported.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Division Street and Avenue Q at approximately 2:45 a.m.
A woman driving a gray 2006 Saturn Ion was westbound on Avenue Q at a high rate of speed, when she apparently lost control of the car and collided with a dirt berm, causing the car to then roll over, deputies reported.
Witnesses stopped to assist and contacted emergency services.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene, providing medical attention to the driver and her male passenger. Both were taken to a local hospital, where both died from their injuries, deputies reported.
Division Street was closed between Carolside Avenue and Corporate Court during the investigation. It reopened at approximately 7 a.m.
An investigation is ongoing as to whether alcohol or drugs were a factor, deputies reported.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Palmdale Station Detective Liz Sherman at 661-277-2400.
