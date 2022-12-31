BANNING, Calif. — Police are seeking a man who is wanted in connection with the killings of two people and the wounding of a third in Southern California, earlier this week.
The Banning Police Department received a report of gunfire and people running shortly before 5 p.m., Wednesday. One man was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot injuries, the department said in a Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.