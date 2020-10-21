Two people died in separate auto collisions Sunday.
According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, Kyung Shim was the passenger in a vehicle that collided with another vehicle at 4:39 p.m., Sunday, on US 395 Highway, at Gill Station Coso Road (Inyo County).
Shim was transported to the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries. The cause of death is yet to be determined and her next of kin has been notified.
In a separate incident, 31-year-old Richard L. Dorsey III of Ridgecrest also died after a vehicle collision.
He was operating an off-road vehicle that collided with another vehicle on East Bowman Road at Lumill Road in Ridgecrest. The incident happened at 8:20 p.m., on Sunday. Dorsey died at the scene. The cause of his death is also yet to be determined and his next of kin was also notified.
