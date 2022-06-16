LANCASTER — Two people were killed, Wednesday, in a fiery, single-vehicle crash.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at around 12:32 a.m. to 11518 East Ave. H, where they found the victims trapped inside the vehicle, which was engulfed in flames, according to witnesses.
CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Kimball said the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is in charge of the investigation.
No further details were available.
