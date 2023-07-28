LANCASTER — Two people in a truck hauling a pile of scaffolding were killed Wednesday when the truck went off the Antelope Valley Freeway, went through the guardrail and struck a freeway sign, ABC7 reported.
Officers responded to the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway, near West Avenue K, to a report of a crash at around 3:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.