OROVILLE, Calif. — At least three people were killed when 10 vehicles collided on a Northern California highway that was shrouded in thick fog early Saturday, authorities said.
The crash involving five big rigs and five passenger vehicles on State Route 99 in Oroville also sent two people to the hospital with minor to major injuries, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.
The cause of the crash was under investigation, although low visibility due to heavy fog in the area was a contributing factor, the statement said.
Fog blanketed much of the Sacramento Valley on Saturday morning, reducing visibility to a quarter mile. Lingering moisture after Friday’s rain allowed for evaporation into low clouds and fog, according to the National Weather Service.
