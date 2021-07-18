SACRAMENTO — Two men were killed and four others were wounded in a late night shooting in Sacramento’s historic district.
The motive of Friday night’s shooting was under investigation, but detectives believe it stems from an altercation between two groups, police said in statement Saturday.
The wounded were taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Numerous firearms were found at the scene, near train tracks in Old Sacramento. No suspect information has been released.
