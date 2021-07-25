SAN RAFAEL — Two people were killed and four were wounded in a shooting behind a nightclub Friday night.
The shooting broke out in a parking structure behind George’s Nightclub in downtown San Rafael, where many of the victims had come to attend a concert, police said.
A 62-year-old San Rafael man was found at the scene with non-fatal gunshot wounds.
Witnesses reported seeing a Dodge Charger speed away following a burst of gunfire, and when officers stopped the car they found two 25-year-old men inside with gunshot wounds, Lt. Dan Fink told the Marin Independent Journal.
