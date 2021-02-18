Two men were found dead in their homes following separate residential fires earlier this month in Kern County.
David Wayne Lewis, 69, of Rosamond, was found after his home caught on fire in the 2200 block of 62nd Street West on Feb. 4. A postmoretem examination was done, but the cause and manner of death are pending further studies.
Walter Small, 60, of Mojave, was found dead in his home after a fire on Feb. 11 in the 15000 block of Myers Road. A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
