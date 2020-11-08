Two incumbents for the Antelope Valley Healthcare District look as though they have retained their seats on the Board of directors.
Kristina Hong and Abdallah Farrukh, along with candidate Michael Rives, are leading the race. The top three of the five candidates will join AVHD’s Board.
As of press time, Hong lead all candidates with 85,963 votes followed by Farrukh with 54,369 votes and Rives with 39,433 votes over Board member Mateo Olivarez who has 37,244 votes.
The Antelope Valley Hospital has provided care to the community for nearly 65 years. It offers a trauma center, pediatric unit, NICU, inpatient mental health care, labor and delivery, Accredited Chest Pain Center/STEMI Receiving Center, Advanced Primary Stroke Center and Comprehensive Community Cancer Center.
The Board of directors ensures the AVHD improves access to quality healthcare and the overall health of the community.
Farrukh serves as the Board chair. He also served as chief of staff at Palmdale Regional Medical Center, as well as chief of surgery and chief of staff at AV Hospital.
Hong is a nurse practitioner serving as the Board’s treasurer. She joined AV Hospital in 2006 as a registered nurse in the hospital’s emergency department and continues to care for patients with the Antelope Valley Emergency Medical Associates group.
Rives has previous experience working for the VA for 13 years and has previously worked at County-USC Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Rives is also leading in the Antelope Valley Community College District race for Trustee Area No. 3, which could lead to potential conflicts with the AVHD Board.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office said it is up to each jurisdiction to determine whether they will allow Rives to be on both Boards and to determine compatibility/incompatibility of service. There have been and there are several election officials of local governing bodies who are serving in elective office for more than one jurisdiction so it depends on what the health district and community college district believe is appropriate.
Election results will change throughout the canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots (including conditional voter registration provisional ballots), and other ballots are tallied.
The Registrar’s office also said that it will continue counting ballots daily through Friday, as well as every Tuesday and Friday, until Nov. 20 if necessary.
