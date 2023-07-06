ACTON — Two people were taken to a hospital by helicopter after the pickup they were in crashed into a fire hydrant on Sierra Highway in the unincorporated Acton area.
The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Sierra Highway near Hacienda Road and parallel to the Antelope Valley Freeway, according to the CHP’s online log.
A witness told the CHP the people were ejected from the vehicle, described as a Chevrolet Avalanche pickup. The vehicle reportedly sustained major damage in the crash and went about 30 feet down an embankment.
The crash sheared the hydrant, which flooded lanes of Sierra Highway and damaged the pavement, an officer reported from the scene.
The highway was shut down temporarily while a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter landed and two patients were loaded onto the chopper for transport to a hospital, said a dispatch supervisor. One had critical injuries and one had moderate injuries, she said.
