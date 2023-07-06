ACTON — Two people were taken to a hospital by helicopter after the pickup they were in crashed into a fire hydrant on Sierra Highway in the unincorporated Acton area.

The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Sierra Highway near Hacienda Road and parallel to the Antelope Valley Freeway, according to the CHP’s online log.

