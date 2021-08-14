PALMDALE — The Planning Commission on Thursday gave preliminary approval to two affordable housing projects proposed for the east side, after a number of residents turned out in opposition, arguing that such projects are planned predominantly for the east side of the city.
Both projects will now go to the City Council for final approval.
The Commission voted 4-0 on both projects, with Vice Chair Bart Avery absent.
For both projects, because they are affordable housing, certain concessions to requirements are allowed under state law, known as a density bonus. This agreement closes the gap for affordable housing to make building it economically feasible.
The first project, proposed by Highridge Costa, is a 57-unit supportive housing project at 30th Street East and Avenue R, intended to serve homeless individuals, including veterans, by providing comprehensive services in addition to a place to live.
The proposed project features 56 studio apartments and one two-bedroom manager’s unit that will be arrayed in seven two-story buildings. The complex will include a community room for group meetings, classes and specialized training. It will also feature a clubhouse, shaded picnic area and outdoor exercise equipment circuit, according to the staff report.
For this project, the density bonus agreement includes removal of requirement for each unit to have private open space in the form of balconies, a 10% reduction in the amount of common open space required within the complex and a reduction in the ratio of laundry facilities to units, from one washer and dryer for every five units to one for every 15, according to the staff report.
The first of the two projects heard, this one drew complaints from the public, but several residents extended their comments to both projects.
Of the more than a dozen public comments heard, nearly all were opposed to the project. The primary objection was the placement of more affordable housing projects on the city’s east side, which residents said already has more than its share.
Many of those who commented said they understood the need for affordable housing but didn’t see why it seemed to not be built on the west side. One resident equated it to a form of redlining, concentrating low-income housing in areas where residents are predominantly people of color.
Several cited concerns about the project causing decreased property values and increased crime.
Councilmember Juan Carrillo, whose Fourth District includes both projects, spoke as a citizen in support of both.
He said he shared residents’ concerns, but that the developers were reputable, with admirable projects in other cities, and the affordable housing crisis is real.
“I believe this is a moral thing to do,” he said.
A representative of Highridge Costa detailed the extensive investment required to meet state standards for affordable housing, and that the residents will be vetted by a nonprofit agency contracted by Los Angeles County to provide supportive services.
The project will also be overseen by the city’s Housing Division, which must approve a management plan and will monitor it.
Commission Chair Stacia Nemeth noted that three of the Commissioners themselves are eastside residents.
“It makes me sad that Palmdale is so divisive in its own brain about east side versus west side,” she said. “I live in Palmdale. I support businesses throughout the city.”
While inspired by hearing about the project, “I would not want this in my backyard, probably,” Nemeth said. “But I do know that it is an important aspect of the community, and if we build a place for people to live and they are coming there and feeling better about themselves because they have housing … if it can improve their quality of life and somebody’s willing to build in our city, I have to say I would definitely be in support of this.”
“I think we’re all struggling,” Commission V. Jesse Smith said of the decision, weighing the homelessness crisis with the concerns regarding neighborhood property values.
The second project approved Thursday is about a half-mile away, on the southeast corner of 25th Street East and Avenue Q-12.
Palmdale Terrace Apartments is proposed as a 100% affordable housing project on 8.4 acres. It will consist of 151 one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 149 of which will be income-restricted affordable apartments, with two market-rate managers’ units. The units will be in two three-story buildings, and the complex will also have offices for service providers, a half-court basketball court, children’s play area, garden courtyard and fenced dog park, according to the staff report.
As with the first project, this one also has a density bonus, which allows it to include more units than would otherwise be allowed. Under the current zoning, without the bonus for affordable housing, the site would accommodate 52 to 85 units, according to the staff report.
Other concessions allowed as a condition of making a portion of the units for low-income housing include increasing the distance from some units to the parking areas, reducing the area of balconies and reducing the ratio of laundry facilities from one washer and dryer for every five units to one washer and dryer for every 10 units, according to the staff report.
While discussion on the first project took approximately an hour, there was little comment on the second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.