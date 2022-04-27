CALIFORNIA CITY — California City Fire Department firefighters extinguished a blaze at two houses in the 8400 block of Walpole Avenue, Monday night.
Firefighters were called to the site at 10:28 p.m., to find the exterior of two houses on fire, with multiple vehicles and other debris ablaze outside, adjacent to the houses, according to a Cal City Fire Department report.
Among the debris pictured in the Fire Department report are several cars and at least one semi-trailer.
California City Police Department officers were already on site and had checked the houses for anyone inside, finding them empty.
During their efforts to extinguish the fire, firefighters also searched both homes and found them unoccupied, according to the report.
The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes, with no injuries reported.
It is under investigation, but the preliminary cause appears to be electrical, according to the report.
Assisting in fighting the fire were units from Kern County Fire Department in Mojave and Boron and Edwards Air Force Base.
This is the second house fire in about a week, in which a debris-filled yard was involved.
On Easter Sunday, firefighters extinguished a blaze in two houses in the 7600 block of Xavier Avenue. The fire started there in an unoccupied house that had debris piles averaging five feet high, with multiple oxyacetylene tanks and other on-site chemicals, creating an extremely heavy, fast-moving and dangerous fire fuel load for firefighters, officials reported.
It spread to the neighboring house, displacing a family of five.
The cause of that fire was listed as suspicious and is under investigation by the Department’s Arson Unit.
