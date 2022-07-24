WOODLAND — Two men convicted of killing a pair of California teenagers who vanished six years ago were sentenced, Friday, to life in prison without possibility of parole, prosecutors said.
Chandale Shannon, 25, of Winters, and Jesus Campos, 22, of Woodland were sentenced for the 2016 kidnapping and killing of the teens, whose bodies were never found despite years of effort.
“The crimes were evil. The families have been impacted terribly. And two boys are dead. I find that Mr. Campos and Mr. Shannon have forfeited their life to live in civilized society,” Yolo County Superior Court Judge David Rosenberg said at the sentencing hearing, according to a statement from the county district attorney’s office.
They were among four people charged with killing 16-year-old Enrique Rios and his friend, 17-year-old Elijah Moore.
Prosecutors said Moore was killed in revenge after stealing three ounces of marijuana from three of the defendants.
Rios was shot and killed by David Froste, in October 2016, when he refused to call or provide a location for Moore, who was killed several weeks later, on Nov. 4, prosecutors said.
Moore was kidnapped while leaving a barber shop in Woodland. Prosecutors said he was forced into the trunk of a car and taken to Knights Landing on the Sacramento River, where he was bound. Shannon, Froste and Campos and two other men beat him to death with tree branches.
