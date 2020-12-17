LOS ANGELES — California’s workplace safety agency has cited two companies for violations in connection with the death of a construction worker who fell from the roof at SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
Fabritec Structures and ZD Inspections received a combined five citations from the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health, with total proposed penalties of more than $54,000, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.
Juan Becerra, employed by ZD Inspections, died in June after falling an estimated 120 feet through a roof opening at the stadium in Inglewood.
The citation for Fabritec Structures alleged the company’s employees created the opening and didn’t protect it with “either temporary railings and toeboards or by covers,” the Times said.
ZD Inspection was cited for violations, including not correcting “unsafe conditions involving a fall hazard.”
