Task force arrests

Numerous guns, including so-called “ghost guns” without serial numbers, were found during an operation, in Lancaster, on Sept. 29. Two convicted felons were arrested on several firearms charges.

LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported.

The California City Correctional Facility Investigative Gang Unit officers and Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s Community Appreciation Project were also involved in serving a search warrant, at about 6 a.m., at a location in Lancaster.

