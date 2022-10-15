LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported.
The California City Correctional Facility Investigative Gang Unit officers and Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s Community Appreciation Project were also involved in serving a search warrant, at about 6 a.m., at a location in Lancaster.
The search warrant was part of the investigation, which stemmed from information received from the California City Correctional Facility.
During the search, detectives recovered six assault rifles, one semi-automatic shotgun, three handguns, numerous high-capacity magazines and large amounts of various ammunition, sheriff’s officials reported.
One of the handguns had a manufactured silencer attached and several firearms were unserialized, known as “ghost guns,” and appeared to have been assembled by one of the people arrested, officials reported.
The two felons, who were at the location searched, were arrested on several felony firearms charges, officials reported.
