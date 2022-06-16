LOS ANGELES — Two Southern California police officers were patrolling their shared hometown — one on the force for more than two decades and the other for just months — when both were slain, Tuesday, in a shootout while investigating a possible stabbing at an El Monte motel.
The suspect also died at the scene.
Both officers, identified, Wednesday, as Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana, had been raised in the city where they worked. They became only the third and fourth officers in the El Monte Police Department’s history to die in the line of duty.
“Corporal Paredes and Officer Santana paid the ultimate sacrifice,” the release stated, “while in performance of a noble profession, serving the community they loved.”
Mourners, on Wednesday, left bouquets, wreaths of flowers and candles outside the El Monte police station to honor the fallen officers. Their autopsy examinations are pending. The coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the suspect, pending notification of his family.
Few details have emerged about what occurred during the violence. The officers went to the Siesta Inn in El Monte, east of Los Angeles, around 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, for a welfare check where a woman had possibly been stabbed.
The officers “confronted the suspect,” Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide Capt. Andrew Meyer said, Tuesday night.
Gunfire erupted inside a motel room and the gunman then fled into the parking lot, where more gunfire was exchanged, Meyer said.
Meyer said he didn’t know whether the officers were shot inside the motel or outside. They died at a hospital. The gunman was shot and died at the scene and a gun was found.
Meyer said investigators were interviewing a woman from the hotel who they believe was the suspect’s girlfriend. She wasn’t stabbed, he said.
Paredes, who is survived by his wife, daughter and son, started as a cadet in the department before becoming a full-time officer, in 2000, according to a news release. The 42-year-old served in several specialized assignments, being appointed to the rank of corporal.
Santana, 31, had been with the El Monte force for less than a year when he was killed. He previously served as a deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for three years, the news release stated.
This tragic loss hits close to home for us,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter.
