LOS ANGELES — A man and a woman died in a shooting at a Los Angeles clothing store, Thursday, authorities said, and one woman was injured and taken to a hospital.
The shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley, said Los Angeles police Detective Meghan Aguilar.
Police responded to reports of a person being assaulted with a deadly weapon as well as reports of shots being fired, according to Los Angeles police Capt. Stacy Spell, who spoke at a news conference. Spell said officers opened fire on the suspect.
Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities did not immediately say which was the suspect, if the suspect had a gun, or if both deceased were struck by police gunfire.
Prange said a woman with moderate-to-serious injuries was transported to a hospital. It wasn’t immediately known if she’d been shot.
Spell said the injured woman was the victim in the first assault report.
