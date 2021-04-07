ANTELOPE VALLEY — Two people died Monday afternoon after being involved in separate incidents in the Antelope Valley.
The first incident involved an unidentified resident of Victorville, who was driving an Audi A3 westbound on SR-138, east of 123rd Street East. The driver was traveling in the No. 2 lane, while an unidentified male resident of Mexico City, Mexico, was operating a Mazda CX-30, also in the No. 2 lane. Neither of the parties involved were named and other identifying information such as age and gender, was not provided by California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Monique Mischeaux.
The preliminary investigation suggests the Audi driver, for unknown reasons, made an unsafe turning movement, which resulted in the vehicle veering to the left and across the westbound lanes, the center median and eastbound lanes, directly in the path of the Mazda. As a result, the Mazda driver was unable to avoid the Audi and they collided, head-on.
The Audi driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the Mazda driver and his passenger were airlifted to the Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries. No additional information was provided regarding the condition of the Mazda driver and his passenger.
It’s unclear whether drugs and alcohol were factors in the incident. The name of the deceased is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer Alonzo at the Antelope Valley CHP Office by dialing 661-948-8541.
The second fatal incident occurred at 10:49 p.m., on the 14 Freeway, north of Avenue O.
A Los Angeles resident was driving a Kia Spectra northbound, in the No. 1 lane, with four passengers, when they also made an unsafe turning movement, causing the Kia to leave the roadway to the left and enter the center median.
The driver lost control and veered right, across the northbound lanes, the right shoulder and then onto the dirt embankment. As a result, the Kia tumbled, before coming to rest on the right shoulder north of Avenue O.
The driver, 56-year-old Gary Foster, sustained minor injuries and the front passenger, a 28-year-old woman, sustained moderate injuries. A nine-year-old boy of California City was ejected from the Kia sustaining fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 1-year-old boy and a 1-month-old boy riding in the car both sustained minor injuries.
The driver and passengers one, three and four were taken to the Antelope Valley Hospital.
The incident is still under investigation, but drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor. The next of kin has been notified.
Mischeaux did not provide any identifying information or names in this incident.
Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to call Officer Averbeck at 661-948-8541.
