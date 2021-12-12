PEARBLOSSOM — A 21-year-old driver and his 49-year-old passenger were killed, early Saturday, in a two-vehicle, wrong-way collision on Pearblossom Highway, authorities said.
The driver was identified as Grant Molino of Rancho Cucamonga and the passenger as Victorville resident Jason Hernandez, according to the coroner’s office.
The crash at 133rd Street East occurred a little before 3 a.m., according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.
A 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck going westbound in the eastbound No. 1 lane, east of 133rd Street East, crashed head-on into a 2020 Ford sedan, causing the Chevy to overturn and land on its roof, the CHP said.
The 21-year-old resident of Rancho Cucamonga and his 49-year-old passenger, a San Bernardino resident, were not wearing seatbelts and died at the scene. The driver of the Ford sedan, the lone occupant inside the vehicle, was not injured.
It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Authorities said the victims were the 52nd and 53rd fatalities this year in the Antelope Valley CHP’s jurisdiction.
