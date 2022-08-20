LOS ANGELES — Two people were killed, Friday, in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly fleeing an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle.
Paramedics were sent to the 200 block of West Manchester Avenue, about 4:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A man and a woman, both in their 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Their names were withheld, pending notification of their relatives.
A man about 20 years old was arrested, and two young men in the car with him were detained pending further investigation, said LAPD Officer Jeff Lee. The suspect’s name was not immediately released. All three were taken into custody after trying to run from the crash scene, Lee said.
The suspect was driving a Cadillac in the area when officers tried to stop him for allegedly speeding, he said.
The driver kept going westbound on Manchester Avenue, ran a red light at Broadway and hit a BMW broadside that was southbound on Broadway, killing both occupants in the vehicle, he said.
A truck and another vehicle were damaged in the crash, but no one was injured in those vehicles, police said.
