MORENO VALLEY — A person fired at gun at a Moreno Valley mall, on Friday evening, authorities said. No one was hurt.
Two suspects have been detained in the incident at the Moreno Valley Mall, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter. A firearm was recovered.
Law enforcement was called to the mall at 6:05 p.m. and authorities determined that a group of people had been arguing and someone fired a gun.
It was not immediately clear whether the shooting took place inside or outside the mall.
