LOS ANGELES — Authorities searched Sunday for a gunman who shot and critically wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were sitting in their squad car — an apparent ambush that drew a reward for information and an angry response from the president.
The 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy underwent surgery Saturday evening, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a late-night news conference. Both graduated from the academy 14 months ago, he said.
“They performed in an admirable fashion in spite of grave adversity,” Villanueva said Sunday during a conversation with local religious leaders. “God bless them, it looks like they’re going to be able to recover.”
He said the wounded female deputy was able to get help for the male deputy by calling in on the police radio despite having been shot.
“They’ve survived the worst,” he added.
The deputies were shot while sitting in their patrol car at a Metro rail station, the sheriff said. Villanueva, whose department has been criticized during recent protests over racial unrest, expressed frustration during his Saturday night briefing over anti-police sentiment as he urged people to pray for the deputies.
“It pisses me off. It dismays me at the same time,” he said.
The department tweeted video of the shooting that shows a person approach the parked patrol car on foot and shoot through the passenger-side window.
“The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation,” the department stated.
An extended version of the video reviewed by the Los Angeles Times shows the shooter running away in the direction he came. He turns a corner out of the frame, past a second figure lingering on the sidewalk, according to the Times. It’s unclear if the second person was involved in the attack. A sheriff’s department spokeswoman declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.
Moments after the shooting, the passenger door opens and a deputy stumbles out, hand on head, according to the newspaper. The driver’s-side door opens soon after.
The Democrats own this....Dems are race baiters, and weasels on a power quest. They hand-out the taxpayers money to buy votes...creating parasites. Now the Dems are OK with Pedophilia (SB-145). How "embarrassing" it must be for anyone to admit they are a Democrat.
