LOS ANGELES — Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were allegedly involved in a long-term scheme involving applications for residents to carry concealed weapons, authorities said.
The deputies, whose names were not made public, were relieved of duty following the alleged weapons law misconduct, the sheriff’s department said, Thursday, in a news release. Their peace officer powers have been suspended as well.
The investigation began, about a year ago, after officials discovered “irregularities” in the concealed weapons application process, the department said.
Authorities served search warrants at multiple locations, Thursday, and seized evidence related to the alleged scheme.
“Sheriff Alex Villanueva will not tolerate employee misconduct and expects all members of the Department to hold themselves to the highest level of ethical and professional conduct,” the department said in the news release.
